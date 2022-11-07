After Monday’s leaders’ meeting in Parliament, Democratic Union (DS) leader Pavle Trajanov said that on the whole it is good that the leaders of the political parties held talks, but the issue is that no common position was formed on any of the issues. Still, he said he believes that the talks should continue and that SDSM, DUI, VMRO-DPMNE and the other political parties should put in additional effort if we are to have unity.

He said that he is not opposed to Bulgarians being included in the Constitution, but that it should be reciprocal for the Macedonians in Bulgaria.

I am sorry that the leaders of the political parties had a historic chance to send a clear message, and clear requests to Bulgaria to recognize the rights of Macedonians because I am sure that the roots of all problems are imposed by Bulgaria by denying our language and people. And if they take that step, it will be of historic dimensions and all open issues will be closed very quickly, Trajanov said.

He urged Bulgaria through the media to recognize the rights of the Macedonian minority and to start implementing the decisions of the Strasbourg Court.