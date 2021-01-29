The Transparency International report which places Macedonia at a historically low ranking of 111th in the world in fighting corruption is proof about the criminal nature of the Zaev Government, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.
The report shocked the country, even after years of serious high level corruption scandals which were left uninvestigated or ended up with selective prosecution that shied away from the top Government officials who were reportedly involved.
The report shows that Macedonia is ran by a mafia which gets rich on the backs of the people. Zaev’s are sharing pictures as they eat with golden utensils, while ordinary citizens go hungry. The report is the result of the lack of institutional response into major corruption scandals such as Leonardo, the corrupt medical procurement contracts, abuse of EU funds, extortion and other major corruption scandals on the part of the Government. The judiciary, the prosecutors, anti-corruption institutions, they are united in protecting the criminals, instead of going after them. That is why Macedonia ended up the most corrupt country in Europe and one of the most corrupt countries in the world, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.
