Skopje’s public utility company informed the public that, due to the curfew, it’s only operating in the morning shift. As the capital prepares for its first full weekend curfew, that begins on Friday early afternoon, it’s possible that the trash situation, which is already getting bad, will be even worse by Monday.

And even this regime will only apply to higher density areas. Collecting trash from individual homes in lower density parts of the city will be reduced to once a week, the “Komunalna Higijena” company informed.