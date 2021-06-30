The decision to extend the validity of expired travel documents is primarily intended for Macedonian citizens abroad, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing that they will not take any responsibility for those who decide to travel with an expired passport.

The aim of the decision is to enable Macedonian citizens from the diaspora and those who found themselves abroad during the COVID pandemic, to regulate their stay abroad and to be able to transit smoothly upon their return to the Republic of Macedonia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told “Republika”.

The minstry also pointed out that travels from Macedonia abroad are at people’s own risk and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not take any responsibility, having in mind that the conditions and procedures for entry and stay abroad are regulated in accordance with the national legislation of foreign countries.