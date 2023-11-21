The government is set to reveal support measures for vulnerable groups this week. Minister Trenchevska mentioned that the focus is on low-pension pensioners, with proposals already submitted for endorsement. Although decisions about the minimum pension are in progress, their complexity might delay finalization by month-end. The measures, likely targeting the most vulnerable pensioners, are expected to encompass various other at-risk groups. However, specific details on the covered pension categories are yet to be officially disclosed.