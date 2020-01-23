Trial in the ‘Racket’ case is to resume Thursday at the Skopje-based Criminal Court, as the previous hearing was postponed due to the absence of defendant Katica Janeva’s attorneys, Deljo Kadiev and Irena Frckovska.

The case is currently in an evidentiary hearing process, and former special prosecutor Lile Stefanova, who is in charge of the investigation into the “Empire” case, is due to testify at today’s hearing.

So far, former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva’s deputy, Elizabeta Josifovska, businessman Orce Kamcev, his wife Anna Kamceva, an accountant at Kamcev’s private companies, journalist Hristijan Bevski from 1TV and others have testified as witnesses.