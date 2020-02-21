The trial of the alleged organizers of the April 27 events in the Macedonian Parliament begins at the Criminal Court in Skopje. Former Speaker of Parliament, Trajko Veljanoski, former Transport and Education Ministers Mile Janakievski and Spiro Ristovski, as well as former UBK director Vladimir Atanasovski, are indicted in the case. They are charged with “terrorist endangering of the constitutional order and security”.

According to the PPO, at the beginning of 2017, the suspects prepared and implemented a plan intended to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. To that end, they organized and materially supported the mass protests, first in front of the State Election Commission, and then the protests of the “For a United Macedonia” movement, which culminated in the violent storming into Parliament on April 27.