Interim Deputy Agriculture Minister Cvetan Tripunovski went to lake Prespa today to inspect the damage caused by the badly receding water levels. Alarming footage shared recently shows beaches that would normally be on the shoreline now completely dry.

The situation is alarming. We are losing our natural wealth and it’s a question of time before water levels drop to the bare minimum. It is endangering 300 types of animal and plant species that live here, Tripunovski said.

He blamed the SDSM led Government of failing to put measures in place to protect the lake. The autumn was exceptionally dry and warm, but the authorities can help the outflow of waters from the intertwined Ohrid – Prespa lakes.