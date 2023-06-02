Lead, cadmium, and arsenic, heavy metals harmful to human health were discovered in a tomato and a cucumber, the latest analyses conducted by the State Phytosanitary Laboratory, the chairman of the VMRO-DPMNE Commission on Agriculture, Cvetan Tripunovski stated on Friday’s press conference.

The documents, Tripunovski added, are sealed and signed by the State Phytosanitary Laboratory and the competent Ministry of Agriculture.

“The situation is concerning and alarming. I appeal to the citizens to be careful, since these products are probably already in circulation throughout the country.