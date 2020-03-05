The Additional Deputy Minister of Agriculture warns that the situation with the reservoirs is alarming. According to Tripunovski, this is the case with Kalimanci, Tikves Lake, Prilep artificial lake, as well as Prespa Lake.

Still some of the water from the reservoirs is discharged to produce electricity. The situation with Tikves Lake is alarming, the waters in the Lake Prilep is deliberately discharged and now tobacco producers will be in danger. There are no reservoirs where the situation is not alarming, explains Tripunovski.