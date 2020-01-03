Today we will enter the institutions, and the first thing we will do is to look at the situation in the ministries directly, to take steps that will mean better tomorrow for the Macedonian citizens, said the Deputy Agriculture Minister Cvetan Tripunovski in the Parliament after the appointment of additional deputy ministers in the interim government.

According to Tripunovski, the interim government that was elected today will not work miracles, nor will it be able to solve, as he said, the overwhelming problems. Zaev, said Tripunovski, is no longer prime minister, but his legacy of wrong steps and policies still reigns in the country.

There is no greater responsibility than to serve the citizens and work for the Republic of Macedonia, especially at a time when the state is stagnant, moving backwards, facing a dead-end because of all harmful and wrong policies. Unfortunately, Macedonia today has a criminalized society full of corruption, inconsistencies and injustices. My colleagues and I promise a tireless work to ensure that the will of the citizens is expressed in free and fair elections. This interim government has the number one goal to protect the will of the citizens, their rights and freedoms, said Tripunovski.