Bulgarian association “Tsar Ferdinand”, which was supposed to be established in Bogdanci, encounters legal obstacles during registration.

The applicants for establishment were informed by the Central Registry-Kumanovo that they must submit within 30 days the approval of the advisory body for giving an opinion on the use of the name of a historical person for the use of the name of the association “Tsar Ferdinand”. If they do not submit this, the application will be rejected.

Tsar Ferdinand is the father of King Boris who already got an association in Ohrid and which was demolished today.

In this case too, the petitioner secured the consent of former Bulgarian Prime Minister Simeon Saxecoburggotski as a family member and descendant of Emperor Ferdinand.

In 1918 he abdicated in favor of his eldest son Boris. He spent the rest of his life in exile, living in the city of Coburg in Germany. He also traveled through South America and East Africa and tried to return to Bulgaria, but his son, Boris, never allowed him to do so.

The government announced that the law on registering the names of foundations and associations will be amended so that persons from the fascist period such as Vanco Mihajlov and Tsar Boris may not be the names that will bear them.