Digitalization of the judiciary remains key priority and public prosecutors’ offices are an important segment in the judicial system and functioning of the system for electronic allocation of court cases to prosecutors’ offices will ensure efficiency in combating corruption, Justice Minister Nikola Tupanceski said Wednesday during the meeting with the German Ambassador to Macedonia Anke Holstein.

At the meeting, Minister Tupanceski presented the future priorities of the Ministry of Justice. Digitalization in the justice sector remains a top priority that will continue to be worked on. The Public Prosecutor’s Offices are an important segment of the judicial system and the operation of the electronic case distribution system in the Public Prosecutor’s Offices will ensure efficiency in the fight against corruption. The Minister also noted that this year the implementation of the Strategy for Reform in the Judicial Sector 2017-2022 is being finalized, and the preparation of the new Strategy for the period 2023-2027 will begin, which will be a continuation of the reform process.

Ambassador Holstein reaffirmed her support for the continuation of the cooperation that the two countries have already achieved and expressed Germany’s readiness to make an even greater contribution to the implementation of reforms through the exchange of experiences, especially in the international case law of the criminal sphere. Together with Minister Tupanceski, they agreed that the cooperation will be intensified in order to achieve common goals.