Turkish mobster Sedat Peker announced that he is revealing a series of scandals involving President Redzep Tayyip Erdogan and his officials. Through five Youtube messags, he is accusing officials from Erdogan’s party of murder, rapes, drug smuggling and other crimes, but also claims that he was operating under protection from the Turkish police for years.

Peker became a household name in Macedonia after it was recently revealed that early this year he was given a fake Macedonian identity card, and also that he operated out of Macedonia for months until he was expelled on Turkish request.