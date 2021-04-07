A video indicating direct connection between the Turkish mobster Sedat Peker and the Zaev regime is being shared online. It shows Peker riding in a motorcade that’s using police flashing lights.

Peker resided in Macedonia in 2020 and early 2021, when he was issued an identity card by the Interior Ministry. During this stay, he was meeting with politicians close to the Zaev regime as well as with local mobsters.

The issuing of the document is part of a growing scandal in which it is revealed that a number of regional mob bosses were given documents by the Macedonian Interior Ministry. The video now indicates that Peker was even given police escort while in Macedonia.