Turkish authorities raided over 120 locations linked with the criminal empire of Sedat Peker. Over 50 people were detained as part of the major raid that comes days after it the mobster caused a scandal in Macedonia when it was revealed that the Interior Ministry issued him an identity card.

Peker had a very noticeable presence in Macedonia at the end of last year and the beginning of 2021, when he was meeting with politicians close to the ruling SDSM party and local criminals and businessmen.