Even with five hours to spare, more than half of the citizens of Kriva Palanka have already voted.

The results for 15h showed that the turnout in the mining, border-side city was at 50.68 percent.

This is in line with the trend of high turnout voting in the east of Macedonia, but even compared to other cities in the area. Palanka seems miles ahead. Turnout at the national level was at 31.78 percent, dragged down by the exceptionally low turnout in the emigration hit north-west.