A new stable parliamentary majority is underway, which will be led by VMRO-DPMNE, TV Alfa claims, citing senior party sources.

Unofficially, the largest opposition party already has a sufficient number of MPs at its disposal for supremacy in parliament, ie 61, but negotiations are underway with several other MPs so that the majority is larger for four more and at no time to question its existence and the functioning of the legislature.

The same sources claim that they are communicating with BESA and the MPs from the smaller political parties that were part of the SDSM pre-election coalition. This development paves the way for the overthrow of Zaev’s government and early parliamentary elections.

Unofficially, the reason for the mood of BESA for negotiations with VMRO-DPMNE are the developments with the Law on ID cards and the unfulfilled promises of the government.