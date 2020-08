TV21 reports that Damjan Mancevski, the outgoing Public Administration Minister, will be appointed as Secretary General of the next Government. Mancevski lost his seat to the DUI party.

When asked by TV21 he did not deny or confirm that he will be the next Secretary General. He would replace Dragi Raskovski, a close personal friend of Zoran Zaev, who was involved in a long list of corruption scandals over the past few years.