TV24 reports that Macedonia will receive over 100,000 Astra Zeneca vaccines in the coming weeks. The announcement comes as more and more European countries are stopping their use of the vaccine due to blood clot issues.

Macedonia still hasn’t received any meaningful quantity of coronavirus vaccines – after a major corruption scandal led to Chinese Sinopharm calling off the planned deal for 200,000 vaccines.

According to TV24, the 100,800 Astra Zeneca vaccines will be given to Macedonia through the COVAX mechanism. Similar quantities will be distributed to a number of Balkan countries, proportionately to their populations.