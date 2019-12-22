It’s twelve days until outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is supposed to resign, and VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski said that this will announce the beginning of accountability for the numerous criminal scandals of the past three years.

It’s 12 days until Zoran Zaev leaves office and three and a half months until VMRO-DPMNE wins the early general elections and begins the renewal of Macedonia. The time of improvisations in politics will be over and we will begin a period of accountability. Everybody who violated the laws and the will of the people will be held responsible, Misajlovski said during his press conference today.

VMRO-DPMNE held a large rally on Saturday and announced elements of its program. Misajlovski said that the right wing party will ensure billions in foreign and infrastructure investments, reduce air pollution by 50 percent, make sure at least one university enters the ARWU Shanghai list of best universities and reintroduce the old model of calculating retirement incomes.