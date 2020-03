The Healthcare Ministry informed the public that there are 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Seven of them are in Skopje and five in Kumanovo, and this brings the total in Macedonia to 148.

For the first time in days there are no new confirmed cases in Debar, which was the original hotbed of the epidemic and has 40 confirmed cases so far.

Two people have died from the epidemic, one in Kumanovo and one in Debar.