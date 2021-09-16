Two Afghan illegal migrants were arrested after they assaulted an Indian migrant, robbed him and kept him hostage while they demanded more money from his family.

The incident happened in the village of Tabanovce near Kumanovo, on the border with Serbia, which serves as a major base on the Balkan migrant route. The Afghans attacked the Indian with a knife and blunt objects and robbed him of 440 EUR. Not satisfied with the yield, they took the man hostage and ordered him to demand that 2,000 EUR are wired to him from his family. The police detained the Afghans and are preparing charges.