Along with a police helicopter and two air tractors, an army helicopter has joined the effort to put out an active wildfire at Serta mountain in the Negotino region, the Crisis Management Centre (CMC) reported on Saturday.

The Municipality of Negotino’s crisis headquarters released a statement last night advising residents in the city and the villages to tidy up any grassy areas around their homes and yards and to heed Ministry of Interior (MoI) regulations.

Early on Wednesday morning, a fire started in the Negotino district.