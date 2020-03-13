Two Algerian citizens were arrested overnight, when they refused to stop to a police patrol in Skopje.

The two were driving in a stolen car with Veles licence plates around 3:40 in on Friday morning in the Aerodrom district of Skopje. Police officers signaled them to stop, but the Algerians tred to flee. During the chase they hit a police patrol car and crashed.

The driver tried to flee on foot and jumped in the Vardar river while the other person sustained injuries in the crash. Shortly later police officers arrested the driver. It’s likely that the two were moving north along the Balkan migrant route.