Armed robbers attacked a gas station in Skopje’s Butel district late yesterday evening. The attackers fired a bullet in the air as a warning to the employees before grabbing the money from the register. They then fled in the car they came in.

The same evening, in Dracevo east of Skopje, an armed robber stole nearly a 1.000 EUR from a sports betting store. The attacker was disguised with a scarf over his face.