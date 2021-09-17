Two arrests and four injured is the aftermath of the protests in Tetovo today, where families of the patients killed in the catastrophic Covid hospital fire, and hundreds of citizens, tried to rally in front of the DUI party office.

A police unit tried to stop them, which led to clashes. Two men, a 52 year old and a 31 year old, were arrested by the police.

The DUI party blamed the Albanian opposition parties for inciting violence. In response, it faces calls for resignations, after a mix of corruption and incompetence apparently contributed to the disastrous fire.