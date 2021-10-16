Two persons are charged with intimidation of voters in Kocani, the local police reported today.

The intimidation was directed at four citizens, who were threatened that they will lose their jobs if they vote in the elections. The two perpetrators believed that the four citizens will vote for a party they opposed and wanted to make sure they stay at home on Sunday – the election day.

The police report did not identify the parties involved, and due to the strict electoral code, no details about the incident can’t be published.