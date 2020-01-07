Interim Interior Minister Nake Culev confirmed that his first steps as the head of the powerful department will be to remove a number of department officials such as Primislav Dimovski from the Alfa unit.

Dimovski is notorious for his ties with the SDSM party as well as for his work in the now disgraced Special Prosecutor’s Office.

Another department head to go is Lazar Velkovski, who leads the organized and serious crimes department. Velkovski was dismissed as head of the uniformed police early in the mandate of the Zaev regime, after his daughter was caught driving an official ministry jeep to her vacation in Greece.

According to the law governing the 100 days period before the general elections on April 12th, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party got to appoint its candidate – Culev – as interim Interior Minister, and he gets to replace up to 15 department heads. This is being done to put an end to the abuse of the police in favor of the ruling SDSM party.