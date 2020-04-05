We are at a critical point as we expect the number of COVID-19 cases to increase and since we are several weeks away from a peak, we are entering a new phase of managing the whole process. If the situation worsens, we will propose other measures that will increase the restriction, Health Minister Venko Filipce said Sunday, failing to specify whether this means introducing quarantine in certain places, or increasing the duration of the curfew.

Filipche also added that besides the 63-year-old man from the village of Labunishta near Struga who died at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, another patient from Kumanovo who was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 1, also died in September 8 hospital.