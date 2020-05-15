17 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 2 patient have died, while 16 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 7,Kumanovo – 6, Prilep – 2, Veles – 1.

A 89-year-old patient from Skopje, hospitalized on May 4, died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. The Public Health Institute also registered Friday a 72-year-old patient from Veles who died on May 13 at the “8 September” hospital, who was hospitalized on April 15.

460 tests have been performed in the past 24 hours, and 17 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in: Skopje-3, Kumanovo-2, Prilep-3, Tetovo-6, Veles-2, Bitola-1.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in Macedonia to 1,740.

The total number of recovered patients is 1251. Fatalities now stand at 97, whereas the number of active cases in the country is 392.