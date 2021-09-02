On the second day of the school year two classes from schools in Skopje were sent into isolation, after classmates were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

One 5th grade class in Skopje’s Aerodrom district and one 9th grade class in Kisela Voda are the first to have confirmed corona cases. According to the protocol, all students will be sent home for two weeks and will attend online classes.

Despite the huge rise in infections, the Government ordered that the school year begins with in-person classes. Experts are warning that this is unsustainable and several hardest hit cities in Macedonia’s west had their high school students attend online classes.