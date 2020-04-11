Two patients died from the coronavirus, the Healthcare Ministry informed today, and 49 tested positive to the virus. The two fatalities were reported in Prilep and Kumanovo.

As for the newly diagnosed patients, 14 are from Kumanovo, 13 from Skopje and eight from Prilep, while Stip, Veles, Gostivar and Kocani have smaller numbers of positive diagnosis. There were 586 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry informed it will not hold its usual press conference today. It issued reports on the treatment of patients. The Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje admitted three new patients and currently has a total of 68. Of them, 15 are receiving oxygen and eight are on mechanical ventilation. The “8th of September” hospital in Skopje cares for 28 confirmed and presumed Covid-19 cases, six of whom are on mechanical ventilation. There are 13 patients cared for in Stip and five in Bitola.