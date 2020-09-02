Two patients died of Covid-19 and 145 citizens were newly diagnosed with the infection over the past 24 hours.

The Healthcare Ministry informed that the deceased patients are from Debar (67) and Struga (48). Their deaths bring the total death toll of the epidemic to 606.

The 145 newly infected cases were found after 1,772 tests. This brings the rate of infection up, after two days of curiously low results earlier this week.

The number of active cases is estimated at 2,253, showing a continuing downward trend. Most active cases are reported in Skopje (757) and Kumanovo (300).

The two main clinics in Skopje where the worst cases of the illness are treated admitted 10 new patients and currently care for 106 people – one of them on mechanical ventilation. There are four children and 13 adults treated at the Kozle clinic in Skopje and over 170 in general hospitals across Macedonia.