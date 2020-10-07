Fokus reports that prosecutors, acting on evidence from the financial police, have detained a number of businessmen, bankers and accountants in relation to suspicious public procurement contracts issued by the Tetovo and Gostivar municipal authorities.

The names of the businessmen involved were concealed under initials, but some of the companies, like Rossen center and Gold Engineering were named. The list includes construction firms, landscapers and electronic stores. The charges cover 20 individuals and 15 companies, and the total amount of allegedly fraudulent procurement contracts is just over a million EUR.