Employees working in a building that is part of the Skopje city hall complex are in isolation after one of their colleagues was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Infomax news site reported that the incident prompted city hall to begin testing all employees who are having their temperature taken. A total of 20 people worked in the building and are ordered into isolation.

And social media users pointed to the fact that just a week ago the city of Skopje had the bright idea to hand out vouchers for citizens who want to purchase bicycles and electric scooters on a first-come-first-served basis. This created long lines in the offices of the city hall, with hundreds of citizens crowding for a voucher.