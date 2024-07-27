Several forest fires remain active in the country, reported the CUK crisis center.

One of the fires is reported in the rugged terrain near Makedonski Brod, towards the village of Tazevo. Pine forest is affected here.

In the hard hit region of Stip, between the villages Hadzi Hamzali and Crska on the Serta mountain, there is low bush vegetation on fire. Meanwhile, firefigters were able to put the fire on Ilinska mountain near Demir Hisar under control. There, again the flames affected low, shrub vegetation.