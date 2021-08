Twice in two days a bicyclist was hit and injured by a motorist in Skopje. In both cases, the drivers fled the scene. The first incident happened on Tuesday, in the Cair district, where a 74 year old cyclist was badly injured.

On Wednesday, a 35 year old cyclist was hit by a car in the village of Brazda near Skopje. The injured cyclist is treated in the main Skopje clinic.