The Healthcare Ministry announced it is closing two of the dozen Covid-19 wards that were hastily opened in the fall, as the number of cases began to rise.

Most clinics in the Mother Teresa complex in Skopje were required to open additional Covid wards, after the two main clinics in the capital were unable to cope with the influx of serious cases. They usually care for about a dozen patients each.

The number of active cases has been dropping significantly over the past week, and now the Ministry said that it can close the Covid ward in the clinic for illnesses of the ear, nose and throat. Another ward, that was opened in the Ophthalmology Clinic, closed yesterday.