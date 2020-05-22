Police officers in Tetovo were targeted in two separate incidents, the Interior Ministry reported.

In one instance, an officer, accompanied by a friend of his, was intercepted by three men who cut off his path with their car and attempted to assault him. Following the incident yesterday evening the three men, who included a father and son, followed the officer to the Tetovo police station The three were summoned for questioning.

Also yesterday an officer reported that a man was filming him as he was fining an improperly parked vehicle. The man refused to delete the recordings and was detained.