Bishops Petar and Agatangel of the Macedonian Orthodox Church are being treated at the Acibadem Sistina clinic in Skopje with Covid-19. Bishop Petar of Bitola confirmed the news in a conversation with Sitel TV, revealing that he has been hospitalized for 20 days now and expects to be discharged soon.

Bishop Agatangel of Veles was hospitalized days ago, Petar said, adding that he is in stable condition.