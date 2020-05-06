New evidence about high level crimes and corruption that goes all the way to the top of the SDSM led Government was independently announced by two journalists today.

Aleksandar Mitovski, the editor of the Infomax news site who was recently sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for revealing the involvement of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev with the Racket scandal, posted a cryptic message about a police report that contains major revelations about the scandal. Racket is the case against disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, who is suspected of extorting ten of millions of euros from businessmen she was prosecuting. Mitovski said that the report will also reflect on the Racket 2 scandal, in which two top public healthcare officials are charged with extorting money from a dialysis provider. One of the officials is Minister Venko Filipce, and the other, FZOM fund director Den Doncev yesterday unexpectedly resigned from his office.

The report directly names the persons who were involved in these racketeering scandals. The person who made the statement was going to be a suspect, but is now considered a witness, Mitovski said, accusing the public prosecutor’s office of trying to avoid using the report in the on-going corruption cases. Mitovski was sentenced after similarly publishing excerpts from the testimony of businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev which revealed Zaev’s direct connection to the original Racket scandal.

Simultaneously, journalist Branko Geroski, who also published a wealth of details about both Racket scandals, announced that “in the coming days things will become even more interesting” with regard to Den Doncev, the controversial Macedonian Australian who is a close friend of Zoran Zaev.