Two kindergarten teachers were found positive to the coronavirus during the mass screening conducted over the past days.

More than 1.340 teachers and employees have been tested to determine when the kindergartens can open, in order to allow parents to also go back to work. One teacher in Skopje and one in Bitola were found positive so far, and the testing will continue until the targeted 2.000 employees are all tested. Kindergartens have been closed since March 10.