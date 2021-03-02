Two Kosovan citizens were detained in Skopje yesterday afternoon and are suspected of carrying out the murder attempt against police officer Zekljulj Rexhepi – son of former head chief Reis of the Islamic Community of Macedonia Sulejman Rexhepi.

Zekljulj Rexhepi was wounded in the leg in the attack carried out in Skopje on Monday. In the past he was mentioned in alleged corruption scandals involving his father.

The two suspects are identified by the police as B.V. (40) and I.L. (38). They were arrested shortly after the Golf they were using was found. The attackers opened fire on Rexhepi, who was also driving in his car at the time.