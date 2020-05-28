Two men from the village of Gradosorci near Strumica were charged with migrant trafficking.

The men, both aged 27, were linked to two trafficking incidents in February when they were transporting 15 and then 47 migrants in the area of Strumica road. Most of the illegal migrants were from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Macedonia has seen a sharp drop in the numbers of illegal migrants caught trying to cross the borders in he past several months due to the coronavirus epidemic. But as the weather is improving and the epidemic restrictions are being lifted, numbers are going up again.