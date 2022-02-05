Two months after the large landslide on the Skopje – Stip highway, the debris still hasn’t been cleared.

The incident happened in early December, after strong rains, on the Stip to Skopje side, about 10 kilometers east from the Miladinovci intersection. Since then, the Transportation Ministry is still looking for contractors that would clear it up, as cars are forced to single-track for 150 meters.