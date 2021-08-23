The State Statistics Bureau (DZS) urged unemployed citizens to register as census takers, as it gets down to the last two remaining days for registration.

While students normally fill these positions quickly, this year, with the huge spike in coronavirus cases during August, the DZS still lacks hundreds of applicants. Even more worryingly, many of those who applied are not fully vaccinated.

The census was postponed from April, because of what was then the Third Wave of the epidemic. It was hoped that the situation will improve until September, when the census was rescheduled, but it is now again unclear how many citizens will open the doors to census takers, who’ve been visiting homes all day long.

Macedonia has not held a census since 2002, because of ethnic infighting.