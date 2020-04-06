Two more people from Kumanovo have died from the coronavirus, the mayor of Kumanovo Maksim Dimitrievski told the “Top tema” show on Monday evening.

Unfortunately, two more patients have died from covid-19 tonight in Kumanovo. This was confirmed by the Center for Public Health, Dimitrievski said.

Today, 15 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the country, bringing the total number of diagnosed patients with COVID-19 to 570. Cases were conformed in Skopje – 4, Kumanovo – 8, Tetovo – 1, Struga – 1 and Stip – 1.