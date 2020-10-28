Two new air pollution measuring stations were placed in Skopje’s Karpos and Lisice districts today. These stations will be operational 24/7 and should help gather more data on the sources of air pollution.

Skopje and many other cities across Macedonia are gearing up for the annual spike in air pollution during winter, caused by the use of wood and coal for heating, and pollution levels in Skopje regularly set world records. A system of measuring stations is already in place, used to gather data on PM10 and PM2.5 particles, but some of them were put offline recently.