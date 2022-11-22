Two members of the National Security Agency, who are part of the strategic cooperation department, have been suspended due to the case of Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Onishchenko, “Fokus” unofficially learns. It is about the chief and an employee of the department. The suspension will be decided by a disciplinary commission in the NSA because the agency has not had a head of internal control for a long time. Because of this deficiency, no one can hold the NSA heads accountable, reports MKD.mk.

NSA director Viktor Dimovski said at a session of the parent parliamentary committee that an official did not carry out the necessary international consultation with NATO partners before giving consent that there was no security risk.